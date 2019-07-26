Home

Peter Dodd Funeral Directors (Grindon, Sunderland)
90 The Broadway
Sunderland, Co. Durham SR4 8NX
0191 520 0666
Service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
11:00
Sunderland Crematorium
Joan Hill Notice
Hill Peacefully on 21st July, aged
60 years, Joan (nee Scott).
Much loved Mam of Frank, Sam,
Stephen and Ryan. Loving sister
of Eddy, Dot and Jess.
Joan will be greatly missed by
all her loving family and friends.
Would friends please meet for
service in Sunderland Crematorium
on Thursday 1st August at 11.00am.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu to the Teenager Cancer Trust.
A plate will be provided at the crematorium.
All enquiries to Peter Dodd Funeral Directors, Tel 5200666
Published in Sunderland Echo on July 26, 2019
