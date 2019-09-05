Home

Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
13:00
Sunderland Crematorium
HARDY Grangetown Peacefully surrounded by her
loving family on 29th August,
Joan (nee Smith).
Much loved wife to David, loving mam to David, Stephen, Andrew
and Dean, a treasured nana and great-nana and a dear sister to Anthony and Michael and the late James and Teresa. Also a sadly missed sister-in-law and aunt.
Family and friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Thursday 12th September at 1pm. At rest with John Hogg
Family Funeral Directors,
St Lukes Terrace, Pallion.
Loved and remembered always.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 5, 2019
