HALL Sycamore Lodge Care Centre Peacefully in hospital
on February 10th,
aged 90 years, Joan
nee Henderson. Beloved Wife of the late Leslie. Much Loved Mam of Carol, Stuart and Michael. An adored Gran of Katie, Amanda, Samantha and Samuel. Dearest Sister of John and David. Friends and family please meet at St Nicholas Church , Queen Alexandra Road for service on Tuesday February 19th at 2pm. Followed by committal in Sunderland Crematorium at 2:30pm. Family Flowers only with Donations to Grace House and a collation plate shall be available at the crematorium. Joan requested that all mourners not to wear black attire. All enquiries to T.P. Bradbury Funeral Directors 01915108000
Published in Sunderland Echo on Feb. 14, 2019
