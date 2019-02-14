|
FIELD Shiney Row Peacefully on Tuesday 5th February, aged 88 years.
Joan (nee Fletcher), beloved wife of the late Henry, loving mam of Ann, John, Barbara, a dear
mother-in-law, also cherished nanna and great nanna.
Would friends please meet for funeral service on Tuesday
19th February at Sunderland Crematorium at 3.30pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if so desired, to
The Macmillan Cancer Support.
All enquiries to Derek Moss Funeral Directors, Shiney Row, Tel 3855959
Published in Sunderland Echo on Feb. 14, 2019
