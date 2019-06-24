|
Everett (Whitburn) Peacefully at home with her loving family by her side on June 16th,
aged 80 years, Joan (née Bell).
Devoted wife of Bob, much loved mam, doting nana and great nana, also a treasured sister.
Family and friends please meet for service in Whitburn Parish Church on Friday, June 28th at 12 noon, followed by committal at Sunderland Crematorium at 1.00pm. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Cancer
Research UK, a collection plate
will be provided at the church and the crematorium.
All enquiries to Manor House Funeral Services, 26 Sea Road, Fulwell Tel 0191 5496263.
Published in Sunderland Echo on June 24, 2019
