Home

POWERED BY

Services
Manor House Funerals - Manor House
26 Sea Road
Sunderland, Tyne and Wear SR6 9BX
0191 549 6263
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Everett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Everett

Notice Condolences

Joan Everett Notice
Everett (Whitburn) Peacefully at home with her loving family by her side on June 16th,
aged 80 years, Joan (née Bell).
Devoted wife of Bob, much loved mam, doting nana and great nana, also a treasured sister.
Family and friends please meet for service in Whitburn Parish Church on Friday, June 28th at 12 noon, followed by committal at Sunderland Crematorium at 1.00pm. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Cancer
Research UK, a collection plate
will be provided at the church and the crematorium.
All enquiries to Manor House Funeral Services, 26 Sea Road, Fulwell Tel 0191 5496263.
Published in Sunderland Echo on June 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices