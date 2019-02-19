Home

Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
10:30
Sunderland Crematorium
Joan Dixon

Joan Dixon Notice
Dixon Formerly Millfield
& Robert Wheatman Court Peacefully on 7th February
aged 90 years Joan (Nee Noble). Dearly beloved wife to the late George, loving mother to David and wife Susan, dear gran to Daniel, Lauren and Kate and dearest sister to the late Jessie, Bill and Iris.
Family and friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Monday 25th February at 10.30am. Family flowers only donations if so desired to
St. Mark's Church, Millfield.
At rest with John Hogg Family Funeral Directors, St Luke's Terrace, Pallion.
Loved and remembered always.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Feb. 19, 2019
