Davis Sringtide Cove
Formerly Newbury Street Suddenly on February 8th,
aged 85 years, Joan Maureen
(Nee Daniel). Dearly beloved
wife of Donald George.
Much loved mam of Catherine and Pamela, loving mother in law of Mark and John also a devoted grandma of Jonathan and David.
Would friends please meet for service in Sunderland Crematorium on Thursday 21st February at 1pm. No flowers by request, donations in lieu to the R.N.L.I, a collection plate will be provided at the crematorium. All enquires to Peter Dodd Funeral Directors, Roker Tel 5640027
Published in Sunderland Echo on Feb. 14, 2019
