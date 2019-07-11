Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Seaham
Church Street
Seaham, Co. Durham SR7 7HF
0191 581 9119
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
10:30
St. John's Church
Seaham
Committal
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
11:30
Sunderland Crematorium
Joan Corkhill Notice
Corkhill (Seaham) Peacefully in hospital on the
6th of July, aged 92 years.
Joan (nee Robinson), a beloved
wife of the late Dobson.
A loving mam of Ian and Douglas, also a dear mother-in-law of Bev.
A cherished grandma of Kelly, Neil, Leigh-ann, Andrew and Terri, also great-grandma of Hannah, Phoebe, Joseph, Alexa, Lily and Sasha.
Would family and friends please
meet for the funeral service at
St. John's Church, Seaham on
Thursday 18th July at 10.30am.
followed by committal at
Sunderland Crematorium
at 11.30am.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Seaham, 0191 581 9119.
Published in Sunderland Echo on July 11, 2019
