David Gardener T/A Peter Dodd Funeral Directors (Grindon, Sunderland)
90 The Broadway
Sunderland, Co. Durham SR4 8NX
0191 520 0666
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
12:45
St Gabriel's Church
Joan Carter Notice
CARTER Grindon Passed away on 24th January
aged 96 years, Joan née Riddell.
Devoted wife of the late Arnie, much loved mam of Pauline, Alan and Viv. Dear mother-in-law, treasured gran and great gran.
Would friends please meet for service at St Gabriel's Church on Monday 25th February at 12.45. Followed by cremation at 1.30, family flowers only by request, donations to MNDA, a plate will be provided at the church and the crematorium.
Resting peacefully with Peter Dodd Family Funeral Directors, Grindon.
Tel 5200666
Published in Sunderland Echo on Feb. 18, 2019
