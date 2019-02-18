|
|
|
CARTER Grindon Passed away on 24th January
aged 96 years, Joan née Riddell.
Devoted wife of the late Arnie, much loved mam of Pauline, Alan and Viv. Dear mother-in-law, treasured gran and great gran.
Would friends please meet for service at St Gabriel's Church on Monday 25th February at 12.45. Followed by cremation at 1.30, family flowers only by request, donations to MNDA, a plate will be provided at the church and the crematorium.
Resting peacefully with Peter Dodd Family Funeral Directors, Grindon.
Tel 5200666
Published in Sunderland Echo on Feb. 18, 2019
