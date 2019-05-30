Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Bushby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Bushby

Notice Condolences

Joan Bushby Notice
Bushby (Washington) Peacefully after a short illness in
St Benedicts Hospice
on the 20th May, aged 75 years,
Joan (nee Bavage).
A loving wife of Bill.
A wonderful caring mum of Chris, Nick, Andrea and Julie.
A dear mother in law,
devoted grandmother and
great grandmother.
Would family and friends please meet for funeral service at Sunderland Crematorium on Monday 3rd June at 2pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to
St. Benedicts Hospice.
Published in Sunderland Echo on May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.