Bushby (Washington) Peacefully after a short illness in
St Benedicts Hospice
on the 20th May, aged 75 years,
Joan (nee Bavage).
A loving wife of Bill.
A wonderful caring mum of Chris, Nick, Andrea and Julie.
A dear mother in law,
devoted grandmother and
great grandmother.
Would family and friends please meet for funeral service at Sunderland Crematorium on Monday 3rd June at 2pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to
St. Benedicts Hospice.
Published in Sunderland Echo on May 30, 2019
