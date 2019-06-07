|
Briggs (Houghton-Le-Spring) Passed away on Friday 24th May, Joan (nee Hartnack), aged 82 years. Beloved wife of the late Peter, dearly loved mother of Peter, David, Keith and Andrea, a dear mother-in-law, devoted nana to her
10 grandchildren and Nana Joan
to her 3 great grandchildren.
Would friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Friday 14th June at 11.30am. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to
St Benedicts Hospice.
Rest in peace, our beautiful Mam x
Published in Sunderland Echo on June 7, 2019
