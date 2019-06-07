Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Briggs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Briggs

Notice Condolences

Joan Briggs Notice
Briggs (Houghton-Le-Spring) Passed away on Friday 24th May, Joan (nee Hartnack), aged 82 years. Beloved wife of the late Peter, dearly loved mother of Peter, David, Keith and Andrea, a dear mother-in-law, devoted nana to her
10 grandchildren and Nana Joan
to her 3 great grandchildren.
Would friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Friday 14th June at 11.30am. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to
St Benedicts Hospice.
Rest in peace, our beautiful Mam x
Published in Sunderland Echo on June 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.