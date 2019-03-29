|
STOKOE (Jimmy) The family of the late Jimmy, would like to thank relations, friends and neighbours for the kindness shown during this sad time. Sincere thanks to Julie and all the dedicated staff at the Beachcomber Care Home in Seaham who looked after Jimmy with care and compassion throughout his time with them. Thanks to Reverend Eddy Barker for a beautiful service and words of comfort. Special thanks to John Hogg Funeral Directors for their professional and excellent service we received throughout.
Jimmy will be loved and remembered always.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 29, 2019
