|
|
|
CLARKE Ryhope Our beautiful Jimmy,
passed away suddenly on
11th November, aged 59 years.
A loving husband to Margaret.
An adored dad to James and
Andrea and father in law to Dylan and Joanne. A special grandad to Meg, Erin and Martha and a true gentleman. Family and friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Wednesday 20th November at
2:30 PM. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Cancer Research and Sunderland Royal Hospital. Forever in our hearts.
Any enquiries to Scollen and Wright Funeral Home, Silksworth.
Tel 0191 5239099.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 14, 2019