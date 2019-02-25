|
|
|
STOKOE Murton Peacefully but unexpectedly on
February 8th,
aged 95 years Jim, beloved husband of the late Edna, dearly loved dad of Pat, loving father in law of Gary, devoted grandad to Ben, Ashleigh, Rachel and Billy
and great grandad to Darcey
also a dear uncle to Sandra,
Kath, Alan, Vicki, Ian and Dom.
Friends please meet for service
in Holy Trinity Church on Wednesday February 27th
at 2.00pm to be followed by cremation at Sunderland Crematorium. Family flowers
only please donations in lieu for
The British Heart Foundation
C/o The Family.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Feb. 25, 2019
