Jim Bolton

Jim Bolton Notice
Bolton Roker Sadly passed away on
14th October 2019, aged 81 years.
Jim, a much loved husband of the late Jean. Also a loving brother of the late Bill and Margaret.
Will family and friends
kindly meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Wednesday 23rd October
at 11.30am.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired,
to the Cystic Fibrosis Trust.
A collection box will be provided
at the crematorium.
All enquiries to
Glen Miller Funeral Directors, Boldon. Tel 5191645
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 17, 2019
