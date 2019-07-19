|
|
|
BEWICK Millfield Peacefully in
St Benedicts Hospice
after a long illness on
July 17th, aged 82 years, Jim.
Beloved Husband of
the late Mary (nee Padgett).
Much loved Dad to Paul and Kevin.
Dearest Father-in-Law
of Susan and Gillian.
Adored Granda.
Also a very dear Brother,
Brother-in-Law, Uncle and Friend.
Friends and family please meet
for service and cremation in
Sunderland Crematorium at
2pm on Wednesday July 24th.
Family flowers only with
donations in lieu to
St Benedict's Hospice,
a collection shall take place
at the Crematorium.
All enquiries to
T. P. Bradbury Funeral Directors
01915108000
Published in Sunderland Echo on July 19, 2019