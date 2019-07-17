Home

BANNISTER Jim Peacefully in Brierton Lodge
Nursing Home, Hartlepool on July 12th, aged 67 years.
Loving son of the late Belle and Sid, much loved brother of Paul, Colin, Keith, Shirley and the late Ann and Pat, dear brother-in-law of Janet, Mary, Trudy and John and a loving uncle and great-uncle.

Service and cremation to take place in the Chapel of St Bede, Teeside Crematorium on Tuesday, July 23rd, at 11:30 am. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to Huntington's Disease Association, Multiple Sclerosis Society UK or
The British Heart Foundation.
Published in Sunderland Echo on July 17, 2019
