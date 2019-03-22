|
|
|
Anderson Mill Hill Peacefully in hospital on
March 9th, aged 86 years.
Jim, devoted husband of the late Gladys, much loved dad of
Stephen and Ian, treasured
father in law of Johanna, cherished grandad of Stephen and his wife Elaine, also great grandad
of Caitlyn and Jennifer.
Family and friends please meet for service in Sunderland Crematorium on Tuesday 26th March at 1.30pm.
Family flowers only, donations
in lieu to the Coronary Care Unit, Sunderland Royal Hospital,
a collection plate will be
provided at the crematorium.
All enquiries to Manor House Funeral Services, Westholme House, 18 Westholme Terrace, Grangetown. Tel 01915655577.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 22, 2019
Read More