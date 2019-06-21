Home

POWERED BY

Services
Derek Moss Funeral Directors
1 Mill Place
Houghton Le Spring, Co. Durham DH4 4JT
0191 385 5959
Resources
More Obituaries for Jillian Thewliss
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jillian Thewliss

Notice Condolences

Jillian Thewliss Notice
THEWLISS (Herrington Burn) Peacefully in St. Benedicts Hospice on Friday 7th June after a short illness, Jillian (Jill), aged 67 years.
Beloved daughter of the late Ethel and Stan, also a dear friend to many.
Would friends please meet for service at St. Oswald's Church, Shiney Row on Tuesday 25th June
at 1.45pm prior to committal at Sunderland Crematorium at 2.30pm.
Please wear any colour attire,
but black, requested by Jill.
Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to RNLI/Pawz for Thought.
A donation box will be provided at the church and crematorium.
All enquiries to Derek Moss Funeral Directors. Tel: 0191 3858959.
Published in Sunderland Echo on June 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.