|
|
|
THEWLISS (Herrington Burn) Peacefully in St. Benedicts Hospice on Friday 7th June after a short illness, Jillian (Jill), aged 67 years.
Beloved daughter of the late Ethel and Stan, also a dear friend to many.
Would friends please meet for service at St. Oswald's Church, Shiney Row on Tuesday 25th June
at 1.45pm prior to committal at Sunderland Crematorium at 2.30pm.
Please wear any colour attire,
but black, requested by Jill.
Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to RNLI/Pawz for Thought.
A donation box will be provided at the church and crematorium.
All enquiries to Derek Moss Funeral Directors. Tel: 0191 3858959.
Published in Sunderland Echo on June 21, 2019
Read More