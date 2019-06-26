|
BOWMAN Durham Road Peacefully on 17th June, aged 99 years, Jenny (née Hepplewhite).
Devoted wife of the late Thomas,
a loving mam to Jennifer and the late Eric, dear mother in law to Geoff and Sheila, a treasured granny
and great granny.
Jenny will be greatly missed by all her loving family and friends.
Would friends please meet for service on Monday 1st July at 10:30am at Sunderland Crematorium.
Family flowers only by request, donations to Cancer Research Campaign, a plate will be provided at the crematorium.
Resting peacefully with Peter Dodd Independent Funeral Directors, Grindon. Tel. 5200666
Published in Sunderland Echo on June 26, 2019
