Peter Dodd Funeral Directors (Grindon, Sunderland)
90 The Broadway
Sunderland, Co. Durham SR4 8NX
0191 520 0666
Jenny Bowman Notice
BOWMAN Durham Road Peacefully on 17th June, aged 99 years, Jenny (née Hepplewhite).
Devoted wife of the late Thomas,
a loving mam to Jennifer and the late Eric, dear mother in law to Geoff and Sheila, a treasured granny
and great granny.
Jenny will be greatly missed by all her loving family and friends.
Would friends please meet for service on Monday 1st July at 10:30am at Sunderland Crematorium.
Family flowers only by request, donations to Cancer Research Campaign, a plate will be provided at the crematorium.
Resting peacefully with Peter Dodd Independent Funeral Directors, Grindon. Tel. 5200666
Published in Sunderland Echo on June 26, 2019
