Jarvis (Hetton-Le-Hole) Suddenly at home, on
Thursday 7th February. Jennifer (Jen)(née Guy), aged 70 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late Trevor.
A much loved mam of Jason, Marc, Guy and Gavin. Loving mother-in-law of Haley, Claire, Sharon and Natalie. Devoted grandma of all her grandchildren. Dearest sister
of Ann and Paul, also a cherished
sister-in-law and aunty. Would friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium, on Thursday 21st February at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired, to
The Stroke Unit at Sunderland Royal Hospital. A donation box will be provided at the crematorium.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Feb. 15, 2019
