|
|
|
HASWELL Jennie
(née McGuire)
Of Sunderland Peacefully at home on
30th January 2019, aged 93 years.
Beloved Wife of the late Richard, loving Mam of Richard and Paul, Mother-in-law to Jane and Alison, Grandma to Paul, Alison, Lauren and Clare, and Great Grandma to Atlas and Indigo. Funeral service to be held at the Crematorium, Chester Road, Sunderland on 20th February at 2.00pm. Family flowers only
but donations in memory
of Jennie can be made to
Macmillan Cancer Support.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Feb. 15, 2019
Read More