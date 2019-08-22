Home

Service
Monday, Sep. 2, 2019
13:00
Sunderland Crematorium
Jennie Hall Notice
Hall Castletown Peacefully at home on
18th August, aged 89 years,
Jennie, nee Smith (Calvert), wife of the late Douglas and wife of George.
Loving mam of Maureen and Stephen. Step-mam of Stephen,
a dear mother in law of Michael and Heather, loving nana of Dawn, Ruth, Vanessa and Andrew,
also a dear great nana.
Would friends please meet for service in Sunderland Crematorium on Monday 2nd September
at 1.00pm.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu to palliative care nurses, a collection plate will be provided at the crematorium.
Resting peacefully with
Peter Dodd Funeral Directors
Tel 5487606
Published in Sunderland Echo on Aug. 22, 2019
