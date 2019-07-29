Home

Requiem Mass
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
13:00
Our Lady of Lourdes R.C Church
Shotton Colliery
Jennie Gray Notice
Gray (South Hetton) On July 24th peacefully
in Birchwood Care Home, Jennie (née Skipsey) aged 96 years, beloved wife of the
late Tommy, devoted Mam of Pat,
Tom, Alan, and the late Maureen and John, also a sadly missed mother-in-law, Grandma and Great Grandma.
Requiem Mass to take place on Thursday August 1st. Would family and friends please meet at
Our Lady of Lourdes R.C Church, Shotton Colliery at 1.00pm,
prior to interment in Fleming Field Cemetery, family flowers only please, donations may be given after the mass to Dementia U.K.
A special thank you to family, friends and the carers at Birchwood Care Home for all
you have done.

'On Whose Soul Sweet Jesus
have Mercy'
Published in Sunderland Echo on July 29, 2019
