Wise Jean
Formerly Armour
(nee Oxley) Gracefully and peacefully on
7th June at Bryony Park.
Attended by loving son Paul, grandmother to Ross and
great grandmother to Eddie.
Family and friends please meet for funeral service at St Peters Church, Monkwearmouth on Wednesday 19th June 2019 at 2:30pm followed by crematorium at Sunderland at 3:30pm. Family flowers only.
Jean will be resting at the Co-Op Funeralcare Sea Road, Fulwell.
Tel 01919 5498150.
All welcome afterwards at the
Blue Bell Pub, Sea Road, Fulwell, Sunderland.
Published in Sunderland Echo on June 14, 2019
