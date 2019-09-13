Resources More Obituaries for Jean Shaw Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Jean Shaw

Notice SHAW Seaburn Dene The family of Jean Shaw

would like to thank everyone

who sent cards, flowers and

words of kindness and sympathy

following the loss of our beloved

Wife, Mum and Nana.

Thanks also to all who attended the

funeral service for their very

generous donations which will be passed onto St Benedict's Hospice,

where Jean spent her last days in

beautiful peaceful surroundings being cared for by their wonderful staff - the family cannot

thank them enough.

We would also like to thank the

Reverend Bruce Jarvis and Gavin (from Gavin Reynolds & Son Funeral Directors) for their support, care, understanding and patience

during this trying time, allowing us

to give Jean a unique send off.

We'd also recommend the coffin company, who do a great line

Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 13, 2019