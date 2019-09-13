|
|
|
SHAW Seaburn Dene The family of Jean Shaw
would like to thank everyone
who sent cards, flowers and
words of kindness and sympathy
following the loss of our beloved
Wife, Mum and Nana.
Thanks also to all who attended the
funeral service for their very
generous donations which will be passed onto St Benedict's Hospice,
where Jean spent her last days in
beautiful peaceful surroundings being cared for by their wonderful staff - the family cannot
thank them enough.
We would also like to thank the
Reverend Bruce Jarvis and Gavin (from Gavin Reynolds & Son Funeral Directors) for their support, care, understanding and patience
during this trying time, allowing us
to give Jean a unique send off.
We'd also recommend the coffin company, who do a great line
in cardboard coffins!
Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 13, 2019