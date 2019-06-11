|
|
|
Savage Viceroy Street, Seaham Peacefully on May 22nd,
aged 83 years, Jean (nee Kennedy).
Dearly loved wife of Edward and dearest mother of Jean, Gail,
Edwin and Gillian. A very dear mother-in-law, nana, great nana, sister, sister in law and aunty.
Cortege leaving residence at 10.15am Wednesday 19th June for service in St John's Church at 10.20am followed by cremation at Durham Crematorium.
Friends please meet at church.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Embracing Care c/o the family. All welcome back to Dawdon Welfare afterwards.
Published in Sunderland Echo on June 11, 2019
Read More