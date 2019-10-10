Home

Robson (Newbottle) Suddenly on 6th October 2019,
aged 77 years, Jean (nee Parkin). Much loved wife of Bingo Billy, devoted Mam of Stephen and Michael. Loved mother-in-law of Susan and Sharon, loving Nana of Peter, Karl, Marie, Michael and
Great Nana to Zack. Will be sadly missed by all her loving family.
Funeral service to take place at Sunderland Crematorium on Tuesday 15th October at 9.30am. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired can
be left after the service.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 10, 2019
