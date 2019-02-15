Home

POWERED BY

Services
John G Hogg Family Funeral Directors Ltd (Farringdon, Sunderland)
138 Allendale Road
Sunderland, Co. Durham SR3 3DZ
0191 511 0028
Service
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
10:00
Sunderland Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Rigg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Rigg

Notice Condolences

Jean Rigg Notice
RIGG Farringdon Peacefully with humour and dignity surrounded by her devoted family, aged 75 years. Jean (nee Jackson). Dearly loved wife to Harry and a devoted mam to Paul, Steven and Julie. Also a loving mother-in-law, nana and great-nana and a sadly missed sister, sister-in-law and aunt.
Family and friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Thursday 21st February at 10am. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to Macmillan Cancer Support (a donation box will be provided at the crematorium).
All enquiries to John Hogg
Family Funeral Directors,
138 Allendale Road, Farringdon,
Tel: 51100278.
Forever in our hearts
Published in Sunderland Echo on Feb. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.