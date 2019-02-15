|
|
|
RIGG Farringdon Peacefully with humour and dignity surrounded by her devoted family, aged 75 years. Jean (nee Jackson). Dearly loved wife to Harry and a devoted mam to Paul, Steven and Julie. Also a loving mother-in-law, nana and great-nana and a sadly missed sister, sister-in-law and aunt.
Family and friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Thursday 21st February at 10am. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to Macmillan Cancer Support (a donation box will be provided at the crematorium).
All enquiries to John Hogg
Family Funeral Directors,
138 Allendale Road, Farringdon,
Tel: 51100278.
Forever in our hearts
Published in Sunderland Echo on Feb. 15, 2019
