JEAN RENDER A gift for Mother's Day just
does not feel the same,
we want to have a cup of tea, and sit and chat again.
We want to hear your laughter, want to see your smile,
we want to say we love you
and be with you for a while.
Yes we got you flowers, yes we got a card, but our hearts
are still broken,
we always find it hard.
So we send our love to Heaven, wherever you may be, we just want you to know Mam, you meant the world to us.
Happy 57th wedding anniversary to you both also. Together again, forever.
From your broken hearted daughter Kim, Richie, Kristian and Mathew xxx
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 30, 2019
