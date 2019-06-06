|
|
|
Reay (nee Farquhar) Peacefully in hospital on June 1st, Jean aged 94 years. Beloved wife
of the late William Keith,
much loved mum of Dorothy and Shirley, dearly loved mother in law
of John and Anders, treasured gran
of Alastair and the late Fiona.
Jean will be sadly missed by all
her loving family and friends.
Funeral service to be held at
St John's Methodist Church, Ashbrooke on Friday 14th June at 13.45 prior to a cremation in Sunderland at 14.30.
Family flowers only as a donation box will be made available at the church and crematorium for
Neuro Care, Sheffield.
All enquiries to Alan Duckworth
of Chester Road Tel: 5102960
Published in Sunderland Echo on June 6, 2019
