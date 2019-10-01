|
NESBITT Farringdon Peacefully in hospital on
24th September, aged 70 years, Jean (nee Veitch), much loved mam to Tracey and Lynne, a dear
mother-in-law to Michael
and a loved nana to Fletcher
and Spencer. Also a dearest
sister, sister-in-law, aunty.
Family and friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Tuesday 8th October at 1.00pm. At Rest with John Hogg
Family Funeral Directors,
138 Allendale Road, Farringdon.
Will be sadly missed.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 1, 2019