JOHNSON Silksworth Passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side,
on July 14th, aged 83 years, Jean.
Adored wife of Joe, special mam of Diane and Beverley, a cherished grandma of Andrew, Anthony, Ashleigh and Daniel.
A dear little mama of Martha, Joseph, Effie and Sullivan.
Also a special mother- in- law,
sister, and friend of many.
Friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Monday July 22nd at 10.30am. Forever in our hearts.
Any enquiries to Scollen and Wright Funeral Home, Silksworth.
Tel 5239099.
Published in Sunderland Echo on July 17, 2019