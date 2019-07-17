Home

POWERED BY

Services
Scollen & Wright Funeral Service (Silksworth)
37 Blind Lane
Sunderland, Co. Durham SR3 1AS
0191 523 9099
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Johnson

Notice Condolences

Jean Johnson Notice
JOHNSON Silksworth Passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side,
on July 14th, aged 83 years, Jean.
Adored wife of Joe, special mam of Diane and Beverley, a cherished grandma of Andrew, Anthony, Ashleigh and Daniel.
A dear little mama of Martha, Joseph, Effie and Sullivan.
Also a special mother- in- law,
sister, and friend of many.
Friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Monday July 22nd at 10.30am. Forever in our hearts.
Any enquiries to Scollen and Wright Funeral Home, Silksworth.
Tel 5239099.
Published in Sunderland Echo on July 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.