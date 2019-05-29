Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
13:00
Sunderland Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Hetherington
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Hetherington

Notice Condolences

Jean Hetherington Notice
Hetherington Whitburn Peacefully at home on
May 20th, aged 88 years, Jean. Loving wife of the late Desmond. Sadly missed mother, mother in law, gran, sister, aunt and friend.
Service at Sunderland Crematorium on Tuesday 4th June at 1pm and afterwards at Lindsey Court Community Hall in Whitburn.
No flowers please,
donations instead to Marie Curie.
A collection plate will be provided. This is a celebration of a life.
Please feel free to wear non-sombre colours. Enquiries to Peter Dodd
Tel 5200666.
Published in Sunderland Echo on May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.