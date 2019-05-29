|
Hetherington Whitburn Peacefully at home on
May 20th, aged 88 years, Jean. Loving wife of the late Desmond. Sadly missed mother, mother in law, gran, sister, aunt and friend.
Service at Sunderland Crematorium on Tuesday 4th June at 1pm and afterwards at Lindsey Court Community Hall in Whitburn.
No flowers please,
donations instead to Marie Curie.
A collection plate will be provided. This is a celebration of a life.
Please feel free to wear non-sombre colours. Enquiries to Peter Dodd
Tel 5200666.
Published in Sunderland Echo on May 29, 2019
