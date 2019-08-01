|
|
|
Cook (née Davison)
Jean Aged 79 years. Beloved wife of the late Peter,
much loved sister of Margaret and sister-in-law to Ron and Gloria, much loved auntie to Barbara
(and the late Terry), Paul, Lee and Lisa, also great auntie to Ryan, Alex and Daniel, a great friend to all.
Would friends please
meet for service at
Sunderland Crematorium on
Tuesday 6th August at 10.00am.
Family flowers only, donations to
St Benedicts Hospice, a box will be provided at the crematorium.
No black clothing.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Aug. 1, 2019