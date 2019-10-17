Home

BELL SILKSWORTH Passed away on October 13th,
aged 86 years, Jean (Nee Watson).
Beloved wife of the late Alan.
Special mam of Chris and Geoff , adored nana of Adele, Steve and Zoe, loving great nana of Jack, also a dear mother in law, auntie
and friend of many.
Family and friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Thursday October 24th at 3.00pm.
Loved and remembered always.
Any enquiries to Scollen and Wright Funeral Home, Silksworth.
Tel. 5239099
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 17, 2019
