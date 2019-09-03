|
|
|
BELL Ryhope Passed away peacefully on
24th August, aged 88 years, Jean (nee Richardson, formerly Reed). Wife of the late Alan and the late Jack. Loving mother of Malcolm, Kevin, Gordon and the late David.
A special mother- in- law, nana, great nana, aunt and sister.
Family and friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Friday 6th September at 2:00pm. All welcome back to Ryhope Workman's Club afterwards.
Rest in peace.
Any enquiries to Scollen and Wright Funeral Home, Silksworth.
Tel 5239099.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 3, 2019