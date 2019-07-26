Home

Jane Sproat Notice
Sproat Jane (Jennie)
(nee Robinson) At home on 23rd July, after
a long illness, aged 87 years.
Beloved wife of the late Gordon,
also a devoted mam, grandma
and great-grandma.
Forever in our hearts.
Funeral service to take place
on Thursday 1st August in
Sunderland Crematorium
at 3pm, followed by
refreshments at The Broadway.
Flowers welcome or donations,
if preferred, to Marie Curie.
All enquiries to John Duckworth Funeral Directors Tel. 0191 5160202.
Published in Sunderland Echo on July 26, 2019
