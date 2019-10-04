Resources More Obituaries for Jane Ashley Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Jane Ashley

Notice ASHLEY Jane Theresa

(nee Knox) We would like to express our heartfelt thanks for the sympathy that has been extended towards our family during this time of loss. We would like to thank everyone for the cards, Mass cards and beautiful flowers. Many thanks to all those who kindly donated to Breast Cancer Care.

Special thanks to Father Michael McCoy for officiating a beautiful service, and to John Hogg for their empathy and help with organising. We would also like to thank the many health professionals

who so greatly cared for our mum.

Doctor Verril, of Freeman Hospital, who over the past seven years has done his upmost to treat our mum. His wife, Karen Verril, who runs the amazing facility, Maggie's Centre. St. Benedict's Hospice, where our mum took

great comfort, both

from staff and patients.

The District Nurses and Palliative Care Team, who looked after our mum with such care and also provided the family with support. We feel our mum could not have received better care and thank each and every one of you.

We are deeply grateful to you all for continuously keeping our mum in your thoughts and prayers.

