|
|
|
ASHLEY Jane Theresa
(nee Knox) Died peacefully at home on
Friday 23rd August, following
a long illness, bravely borne.
Devoted mother to Eleanor and Michael. Wife to the late Anthony and much loved daughter to Hilda and the late Billy. Sister to Keith and Julia, and beloved aunt, great-aunt, daughter-in-law, sister-in-law,
niece, cousin and dear friend.
May eternal peace be upon her.
Jane will be received into
St. Anne's RC Church on
Wednesday 11th September at 6pm. Family and friends please
meet for Requiem Mass on
Thursday 12th September
at 10am, before going onto
Sunderland Crematorium.
Flowers welcome and donations,
if so desired, to Breast Cancer Care.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 5, 2019