Peter Dodd Funeral Directors (Grindon, Sunderland)
90 The Broadway
Sunderland, Co. Durham SR4 8NX
0191 520 0666
Mullen Hendon Peacefully at home, surrounded
by her loving family on
November 8th, aged 83 years, Jamesina (Tina) née Robins.
Devoted wife of the late Mick,
much loved mam of Michael,
Lisa, Elizabeth and Lynne,
also dear mother-in-law,
nana, sister, cousin and aunt.
Service in St. Aidan's Church, Grangetown on Thursday November 21st at 10.15, followed by interment at Sunderland Cemetery, Grangetown. Family flowers only.
A collection plate will be provided
at the church for Marie Curie. Enquiries to
Peter Dodd Funerals, Grindon,
Tel. 5200666.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 14, 2019
