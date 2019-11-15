|
Simmons 7th November, peacefully at home in Gainford, James David
(known as David),
aged 81 years, formerly of Sunderland.
Loving husband of Pamela,
dearly loved father of Tim,
Michael, and Nicola, cherished
father-in-law and a
beloved grandpa.
Funeral Friday 22nd November.
Would friends please meet for a Celebration of David's Life at Darlington Crematorium at
11:45 a.m. Family flowers only please, donations if desired may
be given for The Great North Air Ambulance Service and
The Macmillan Nurses.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 15, 2019