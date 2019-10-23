|
|
|
Saunders Galfrid Close, Seaham Peacefully in hospital on
October 12th, aged 82 years,
James (Jim). Dearly loved husband of the late Sheila (née Cummings), dearest father of Gary and Glynis, father-in-law of Sarah and Ian, loving grandad of Samantha, Laura, Christopher and great-grandad
of Autumn and Leo.
Friends please meet at
Holy Trinity Church, Murton at 10.30am, Monday 28th October
for service prior to cremation at Sunderland Crematorium at 11.30am. Family flowers only please, donations to Macmillan Nurses.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 23, 2019