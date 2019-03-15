|
MYERS Plains Farm Peacefully at home surrounded
by his loving family on 7th March,
aged 55 years, James Anthony.
Devoted partner of Michelle,
loving father to Anthony, Kelsey
and Natalie, grandad to Harvey,
Olivia and Faith.
Friends please meet at Immaculate Heart R C Church, Springwell Road at 1:15pm on Friday 22nd March
for short service then on to
Sunderland Crematorium.
Family flowers only, a collection
box will be available for donations
to Cancer Research.
Everyone welcome to celebrate Anth's life afterwards at
Plains Farm Club.
Forever in our hearts, resting peacefully with Peter Dodd Independent Family Funeral Directors, Grindon. Tel: 5200666
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 15, 2019
