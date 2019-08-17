Home

Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
10:00
Sunderland Crematorium
James Moon Notice
Moon James (Jimmy)
Redhouse Peacefully in hospital on the
12th August, aged 77 years.
Devoted dad of Lesley, Jimmy,
Tracey and the late Sharon and
Robert, a much loved granda and great-granda, a very dear
father-in-law, brother and
special friend to many.
One of life's true gentlemen until
the end, now resting in peace.
Please meet for funeral service
on Friday 23rd August in
Sunderland Crematorium at 10.00am. Family flowers only
please, donations if desired to
the .
All enquiries to John Duckworth Funeral Directors tel. 0191 5160202
Published in Sunderland Echo on Aug. 17, 2019
