McGuire

James 7/1/34 - 21/9/18.

Your first year away from home.

What I would give to see you Jimmy, to see you smile,

to sit and talk with you a while,

To be together in the same old way, would be my dearest wish today,

I listen out to hear your voice

and hope to feel you near,

Life is not the same

without you next to me,

You meant so very much to me,

Now we are far apart,

The world may change from year to year and friends from day to day,

But never will the one I loved

from memory pass away.

From your ever loving wife

Sally and family. Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 21, 2019