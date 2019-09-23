|
MACKLE James Valerie and family would like
to thank all family, friends and
neighbours for their loving support,
cards and flowers received during their recent sad bereavement. Especially George Baxter
and Morris Adamson.
Special thank you for the kind donations of £440 received for the Great North Air Ambulance.
Thank you to Humanist
Chris May for his lovely service,
the Hastings Hill and to John Hogg
Funeral Director and staff for
their care and attention shown.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 23, 2019