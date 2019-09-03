Home

POWERED BY

Services
John G Hogg Family Funeral Directors Ltd (Pallion, Sunderland)
10-11 Martin Terrace
Sunderland, Co. Durham SR4 6JD
0191 514 2744
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
10:30
Sunderland Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for James Mackel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Mackel

Notice Condolences

James Mackel Notice
MACKEL St Gabriel's Estate
Sunderland Peacefully in hospital after
a short illness on 30th August,
aged 80 years, James (Jimmy), beloved husband to Val (nee Gibson), much loved dad to Andrew,
dear father-in-law to Jillian.
Also a dearest brother to Sheila and the late Ron, a dear brother-in-law, uncle and a good friend to many.
Family and friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Tuesday 10th September at 10.30am. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to the
Great North Air Ambulance
(a collection box will be
available at the Crematorium).
At Rest with John Hogg
Family Funeral Directors,
St. Lukes Terrace, Pallion.
Loved and Remembered Always.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.