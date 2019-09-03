|
|
|
MACKEL St Gabriel's Estate
Sunderland Peacefully in hospital after
a short illness on 30th August,
aged 80 years, James (Jimmy), beloved husband to Val (nee Gibson), much loved dad to Andrew,
dear father-in-law to Jillian.
Also a dearest brother to Sheila and the late Ron, a dear brother-in-law, uncle and a good friend to many.
Family and friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Tuesday 10th September at 10.30am. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to the
Great North Air Ambulance
(a collection box will be
available at the Crematorium).
At Rest with John Hogg
Family Funeral Directors,
St. Lukes Terrace, Pallion.
Loved and Remembered Always.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 3, 2019