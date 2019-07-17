Home

Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
11:30
Sunderland Crematoirum
Lennox Sunderland Peacefully at home on July 12th,
aged 90 years, James (Jim).
Dearly loved husband to Elsie,
much loved dad to Linda and Colin, dear father in law to Alan and Jill, loving granda to Emma, James, Charlotte, Abbey and Sarah.
Family and friends please meet
for service and cremation in Sunderland Crematoirum on Tuesday July 23rd at 11.30.
Family flowers only by request, donations in lieu if desired to R.N.L.I., a donation box is available on exit of the crematorium.
Published in Sunderland Echo on July 17, 2019
