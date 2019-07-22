|
|
|
Kelly James
(Jim)
(Houghton) Peacefully on the 14th of July 2019, aged 84 years.
Beloved Husband of the late Lou. Much loved Dad of Jim and Jan, and a loving Father-in-law to Graeme.
A cherished Grandad to Simon, Samantha and Sean, and a beloved Great Grandad to Kacey, Michael and Matthew. Dear friend to Elaine. Dedicated member and proud president of Houghton Golf Club. Funeral service at St Michael and
All Angels Church, Houghton
on 29th July 2019 at 1.00 pm.
Followed by cremation at Sunderland Crematorium
at 2.00 pm.
Sadly missed by
all family and friends.
Published in Sunderland Echo on July 22, 2019